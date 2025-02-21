Watch Now
Warmer & dry this weekend!

If you're ready for warmer weather, you're in luck! High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry this weekend with temps climbing well above average by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 60s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.
