Warmer temperatures; Inversions getting stronger

We're coming off a beautiful weekend, but it's not going to be looking as nice today.

Unfortunately, inversions will strengthen this week and air quality will get worse. Valley haze will be increasing today and will linger through the rest of the week. A weak storm will brush by late tonight & early tomorrow, but any improvement in air quality will be brief.

The good news is that it won't be as cold as last week. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will hover in the mid 40s for the next few days and climb near 50 by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with increasing valley haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.