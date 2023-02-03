Warmer this weekend; Still smoggy

A weak weather system will cross Northern Utah tonight & early Saturday. That could weaken the inversion, but a stronger storm late in the weekend will bring more rain & snow and better air quality.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Slight chance of flurries in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 30s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain & snow. Highs: Low 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Highs: Near 60.