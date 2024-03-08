Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer this weekend; Storms next week

Posted at 5:47 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 07:49:44-05

The weekend is looking good! After a chilly start, high pressure will keep it sunny with temperatures gradually warming up over the next few days. More storms are expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
Saturday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Sunday:  Mostly sunny & breezy.  South winds 10-20 mph.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  NE winds 10-20 mph near the canyons in the morning.  Highs:  Near 60.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear. & cold.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 60s.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere