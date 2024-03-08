Warmer this weekend; Storms next week

The weekend is looking good! After a chilly start, high pressure will keep it sunny with temperatures gradually warming up over the next few days. More storms are expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.



Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. NE winds 10-20 mph near the canyons in the morning. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.