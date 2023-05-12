Watch Now
Warmer this weekend; Thunderstorms possible

Posted at 5:53 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 07:58:47-04

It's going to be warmer this weekend, but increasing moisture will bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms, especially by Mother's Day. Temperatures will climb even higher next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warmer with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. NE winds 15-25 mph near the canyons, possibly gusting near 40 mph. Winds decrease after midnight. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

