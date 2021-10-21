Warmer Thursday for Utah; Wet weather returns this weekend

We have a warmer start to the day because of the clouds this Thursday. Sunshine will follow this afternoon which will lead to a really pretty day that's warmer than yesterday.

Friday brings more clouds -- This will also be our warmest day of the week ahead of weak system.

Everything changes this weekend - -That's when things turn a bit unsettled.

Cloudy and cooler Saturday with scattered showers in the afternoon and temperatures drop about 10 to 15 degrees.

Rain chances linger Sunday.

Stronger storm slides into the state early next week.