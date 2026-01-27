Warmer today; Chance of snow tomorrow!

It felt like we were in a freezer this weekend, but luckily it's gradually been warming up the last few days. In fact, temps will climb into the upper 40s along much of the Wasatch Front today, which is several degrees above average.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as a weak & fairly dry storm brushes by to the north. It's going to bring a chance of snow to Northern Utah & SW Wyoming, but it looks like whatever we get will be very light. Any accumulation in the mountains will likely be less than an inch.

The main impact of that system and a few other brushing by this week will be to keep valley inversions from getting strong.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app