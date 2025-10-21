Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer today; Next storm moves in tomorrow

Posted

After a chilly start, it's going to be sunny & warmer. A beautiful October day!

The next storm will move in from the south and bring scattered showers & t-storms to Central & Southern Utah from Wednesday evening into Thursday evening. Storms have the potential to bring moderate to heavy rain, so isolated areas of flash flooding are possible. A few showers could drift over the higher terrain of the north Thursday, but most will taper off as the storm drifts east into Colorado by late in the day.

A southerly flow will keep temps warm for this time of year on Friday & Saturday. A colder storm will move in late Saturday, bringing valley rain & mountain snow to the north by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere