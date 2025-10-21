Warmer today; Next storm moves in tomorrow

After a chilly start, it's going to be sunny & warmer. A beautiful October day!

The next storm will move in from the south and bring scattered showers & t-storms to Central & Southern Utah from Wednesday evening into Thursday evening. Storms have the potential to bring moderate to heavy rain, so isolated areas of flash flooding are possible. A few showers could drift over the higher terrain of the north Thursday, but most will taper off as the storm drifts east into Colorado by late in the day.

A southerly flow will keep temps warm for this time of year on Friday & Saturday. A colder storm will move in late Saturday, bringing valley rain & mountain snow to the north by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app