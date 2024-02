The weekend is over, but we're hanging onto the sunshine! A westerly flow will develop & bring a gradual warming trend for the next few days. The next storm will bring more rain & snow by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.