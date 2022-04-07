Warmer today & tomorrow; Colder this weekend

After a cold start to the week, temperatures are bouncing back!

High pressure building over the area will bring sunny and much warmer weather through Friday. Enjoy it while you can! It'll be partly cloudy this weekend, but a mostly dry cold front will move through on Saturday and usher in colder air.

Rain and snow will move back in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.