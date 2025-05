High pressure will bring a warming & drying trend for the rest of the week. Temps could climb 20 degrees above average by the weekend and bring the warmest weather so far this year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

