It's going to start to feel like spring again! High pressure will bring a warming & drying trend for the rest of the week. By Friday, temperatures will climb higher than they have so far this year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Gusty canyons winds decreasing by midday. Highs: Low 70s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.