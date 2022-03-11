Warmer weekend; Another storm on the way!

We went into a deep freeze this morning, but it's not going to take long to thaw out!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry with a steady warming trend through Saturday. A fast-moving storm is going to brush by on Sunday bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern Utah. Only minor accumulations are expected.

It'll dry out again Monday and then another storm will bring a better chance of wet weather by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain by afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Decreasing canyon winds. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.