After a cold start to the week, temps will climb back up above average today! Mild weather heading into the weekend, but a more active pattern will keep it showery & cool early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.