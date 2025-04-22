Warming back up today; Showers possible mid-week

It's going to be mild this week with temps about 5-10 degrees above average. Occasional showers will be possible across the north through the middle of the week. staying dry in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

