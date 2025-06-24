Warming trend continues; Increasing fire danger

-Starting to feel like summer again as temps keep climbing!

-High-based showers could bring gusty winds to NW UT.

-High fire danger across parts of the south & east this afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app