Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming trend continues; Increasing fire danger

Warming trend continues; Increasing fire danger- Tuesday, June 24
Posted
and last updated

-Starting to feel like summer again as temps keep climbing!
-High-based showers could bring gusty winds to NW UT.
-High fire danger across parts of the south & east this afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere