High pressure building over Northern Utah will keep it warm and dry most of the week. A weather system over Arizona will bring a chance of isolated rain & snow showers to Southern Utah into Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. East winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 70.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.