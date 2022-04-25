Watch
Warming up again; Colder storm later this week

Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 25, 2022
The last weekend of April is going to be a warm one!

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry and bring a steady warming trend for the next few days. A series of weak weather systems will graze Northern Utah during the middle of the weak. Any precipitation will be light and mainly over the higher terrain of the far north.

A stronger storm will move through on Friday and bring cooler, wet weather. It won't last long! It'll warm up and dry out again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

