Warming up again; Hot holiday ahead!

The heat is back on! Temps bounce back today & climb near record levels on Juneteenth. Winds also increase fire danger for the end of the week. A dry cold front will cool it off early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs; Near 107.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
