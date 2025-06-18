Warming up again; Hot holiday ahead!

The heat is back on! Temps bounce back today & climb near record levels on Juneteenth. Winds also increase fire danger for the end of the week. A dry cold front will cool it off early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs; Near 107.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

