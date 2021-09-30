Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming up again; Nice weekend ahead

Posted at 5:23 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 07:23:51-04

A weak weather system will bring the chance of a few rain and snow showers over the Uinta Mountains today. But after a chilly start, it'll dry out and warm up across most of the area. High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and bring warmer weather through the weekend. The next chance for precipitation will be Tuesday into Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere