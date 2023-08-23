Warming up again; Storms still expected

Thunderstorms won't be as widespread or as strong as yesterday, but are still possible over the next few days. A drying trend is expected this weekend & by next week it'll feel like summer again!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing in the evening. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with decreasing showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.