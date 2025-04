The week is off to a great start! It's going to be sunny and warmer over the next few days. Take advantage of it! Cooler, wet weather will settle in for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app