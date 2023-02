It's Groundhog Day! Even if the prediction is for an early spring, winter weather in Utah is in full swing!

High pressure will bring a warming trend as valley inversions across Northern Utah get stronger. A weak storm system will bring more rain and snow this weekend and help to improve air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.