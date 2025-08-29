Warming up for Labor Day Weekend!

Tropical moisture moving across Southern & Central Utah will bring a chance of showers & t-storms into the afternoon. Luckily it's going to warm up & dry out for the holiday weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke & a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer with patchy smoke in the morning. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Labor Day: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app