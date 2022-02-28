Warming up for now; Stormy later this week

We're coming off a beautiful weekend, and now we're going to get some warmer weather to go along with the sunshine!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it warm and dry for the next few days. Temperatures will climb near 60 by midweek along the Wasatch Front and into the mid 70s in St. George. Enjoy the taste of spring, a colder winter storm will move in by the end of the week, bringing more rain and snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.