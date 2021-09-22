Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming up for the first day of fall!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:02 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 08:23:29-04

High pressure building over the area will keep it warm and dry today. A weak weather system will move in this evening, bringing an uptick in winds across the far northern mountains. A southwesterly flow ahead of the system will allow smoke from Southern California wildfires to move back in. Most of it will stay above the surface. Temperatures will drop a couple degrees lower tomorrow, but then warm up even more by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere