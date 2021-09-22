Warming up for the first day of fall!

High pressure building over the area will keep it warm and dry today. A weak weather system will move in this evening, bringing an uptick in winds across the far northern mountains. A southwesterly flow ahead of the system will allow smoke from Southern California wildfires to move back in. Most of it will stay above the surface. Temperatures will drop a couple degrees lower tomorrow, but then warm up even more by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.