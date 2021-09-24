Watch
Warming up for the first weekend of fall!

Posted at 6:46 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 09:28:45-04

High pressure building over the area will bring sunny, warm weather this weekend. An exception to that will be a weak weather system bringing a chance of thunderstorms along the Utah/Arizona border Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will be possible. A stronger storm will brush by next Tuesday and Wednesday and bring much cooler weather along with a chance of showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.
Saturday: Sunny. Decreasing smoke. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

