Warming up for the first weekend of June!

Warming up just in time for the weekend! A series of mostly dry cold fronts moving across the north through early next week will keep temps near normal. Southern Utah will be hot and dry.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated t-storms. Microburst winds possible. Highs: Upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Mid 90s.