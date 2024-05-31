Warming up for the first weekend of June!

Warming up just in time for the weekend! A series of mostly dry cold fronts moving across the north through early next week will keep temps near normal. Southern Utah will be hot and dry.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated t-storms. Microburst winds possible. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Mid 90s.