Warming up for the holiday weekend!

The last big weekend of summer will be a warm one! Temps climb near normal today & get even hotter by Labor Day. Patchy smoke lingers in the north; isolated t-storms possible tomorrow in the south.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid to upper 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. More patchy smoke. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Labor Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 100.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 101.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.
