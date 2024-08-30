Watch Now
Warming up for the holiday weekend!

The last big weekend of summer will be a warm one! Temps climb near normal today & get even hotter by Labor Day. Patchy smoke lingers in the north; isolated t-storms possible tomorrow in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Patchy smoke.  Lows:  Lower 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  More patchy smoke.  Highs:  Near 90.
Sunday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Low 90s.
Labor Day:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 100.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM t-storms.  Highs:  Near 100.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  20% chance of PM t-storms.  Highs:  Near 101.
Labor Day:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Near 100.
