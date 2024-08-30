Warming up for the holiday weekend!

The last big weekend of summer will be a warm one! Temps climb near normal today & get even hotter by Labor Day. Patchy smoke lingers in the north; isolated t-storms possible tomorrow in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid to upper 80s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. More patchy smoke. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Near 101.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app