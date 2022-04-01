Warming up for the weekend; April showers ahead

The first day of April is looking good, and that's no joke!

After a chilly start, high pressure building over the area will bring warmer, dry weather. Temperatures will climb above well above average on Saturday.

A dry cold front will move across Northern Utah Saturday afternoon and then stall out across Central and Southern Utah by late in the day. As another weather system brushes by late in the weekend, the stalled front will become the focus for precipitation Sunday and early Monday. In addition to valley rain and mountain snow showers, thunderstorms will be possible across Southern Utah during that time.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

