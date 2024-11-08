Warmer weekend; Storm early next week

Sunny & warmer for Veterans Day weekend! The next storm will brush by the north Monday night & Tuesday, bringing cooler temps along with valley rain & mountain snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Veterans Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

