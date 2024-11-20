Warming up this week; Cold & wet weekend!

I think you'll love the weather the next few days! High pressure will keep it warmer & dry through the rest of the work week. A Pacific storm system will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.
