Warming up this week; Cold & wet weekend!

I think you'll love the weather the next few days! High pressure will keep it warmer & dry through the rest of the work week. A Pacific storm system will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app