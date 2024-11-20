Watch Now
Warming up this week; Cold & wet weekend!

I think you'll love the weather the next few days! High pressure will keep it warmer & dry through the rest of the work week. A Pacific storm system will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50. 

Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows: Lower 30s.
