Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming up this weekend!

Posted at 5:52 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 07:54:26-04

A break from the storms for Fall Break! High pressure building over Utah will bring warmer and dry weather this weekend. It looks like it'll stay dry through at least the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 50.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 80.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 80s.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere