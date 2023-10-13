Warming up this weekend!

A break from the storms for Fall Break! High pressure building over Utah will bring warmer and dry weather this weekend. It looks like it'll stay dry through at least the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.