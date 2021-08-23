Warming up today; Most smoke will be in the far north

A dry southwesterly flow will bring warm, dry weather today. Most of the smoke will be confined to far northern Utah, and then possibly become more widespread tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the central and southern mountains by the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop slightly across the north late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. SW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.