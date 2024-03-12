High wind watch issued as strong gusts expected to take over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After a few days of weather that gave Utah a taste of spring, storms are returning and are expected to bring intense wind to some areas of the state.

A High Wind Watch was issued for areas of Davis and Weber counties, including Bountiful, Layton and Ogden.

The watch is in effect from midnight Thursday morning until noon on Friday, meaning it could be an entire day of very windy weather.

FOX 13's Meteorologist Chris Nunley reports a big area of low pressure will intensify, creating strong winds from East to West. The result will be gusts from Brigham City to Provo with the potential of 35-50 miles per hour.

Utah's Weather Authority is especially focused on areas around North Salt Lake to Ogden as wind gusts between 55-70 mph could be recorded.

The National Weather Service added there is a 60% chance of wind gusts exceeding 60 mph from Bountiful to Ogden.

Additionally, strong gusts are expected near canyons from Parley's Canyon and northward to Tremonton.

It's still not abundantly clear just how strong winds will be as the storm develops but it's best to prepare by ensuring you have a flashlight in case of a power outage and securing loose outdoor objects.

Winds move out Friday, but Utah is also preparing for rain and snow over the next several days.

Valley areas will mainly get rain while snow will stick in the mountains. The heaviest amount of precipitation will land in Utah through Wednesday evening.

Anywhere between six inches and a foot of snow could hit mountain areas with up to 18 inches in the upper Cottonwoods and Tushar Range.

Overnight Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday morning, valleys could get just cold enough for a rain and snow mix, which could make for slippery driving conditions.

The Wasatch Back and far northern Utah valleys could see some snow accumulation by Wednesday afternoon, the Wasatch Front won't see much in terms of accumulation even if a few snowflakes fall.

The storms won't let up over Utah, with showers expected to linger over southern Utah Thursday and across South Eastern Utah through Friday.

The weather should clear out by the weekend though with warmer temperatures and clear skies forecasted.