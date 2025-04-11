WDOY: Warmest Day of the Year...So Far!

It's going to feel like summer again today with record temps likely! A strong, dry cold front will cross the area Saturday & Sunday with a big drop in temps. Warming up again next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. NW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny & much cooler. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app