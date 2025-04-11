Watch Now
Weather

Actions

WDOY: Warmest Day of the Year...So Far!

Posted

It's going to feel like summer again today with record temps likely! A strong, dry cold front will cross the area Saturday & Sunday with a big drop in temps. Warming up again next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. NW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny & much cooler. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere