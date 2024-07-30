Weak cool front sweeping into northern Utah, with smoky skies continuing

A weak front brushes northern Utah, allowing a slight wind direction change and keeping temperatures near seasonal averages. This will also allow more smoke to filter in across northern Utah as poor air quality persists. Hot temperatures are still expected for the weekend with possible monsoon moisture on tap for the end of the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Smoky sunshine and breezy. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear: Low: Near 70.

Wednesday. Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid-90s.