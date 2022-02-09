Weak storm brushes by; Inversion still firmly in place

The valley haze is like an unwanted house guest, it's just going to stick around!

A weak weather system brushing by today will likely keep the inversion from getting any stronger, but it's not going to break it up. The system could also bring some very light snow over the Uinta Mountains and allow some gusty canyon winds to develop in Washington County this evening.

There's a better chance for some stronger storms early next week that might actually break up the inversions and bring cooler, wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. NE winds 15-25 mph near the canyons, gusting near 50 mph. Lows: Mid 30s.