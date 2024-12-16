Weak storm tonight; Light mountain snow

A weak storm system will brush by later today through tomorrow morning, bringing a little snow to the mountains. High pressure building in behind it will keep it storm free the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.



Monday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

