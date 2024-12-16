Weak storm tonight; Light mountain snow

Watch Now
A weak storm system will brush by later today through tomorrow morning, bringing a little snow to the mountains. High pressure building in behind it will keep it storm free the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night:  Cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
