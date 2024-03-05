Weak storms brush by this week

No big storms expected this week, but an unsettled weather pattern will allow weak weather systems to brush by and bring light rain & snow showers at times. Drying out by late week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a slight chance of light rain & snow showers. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.