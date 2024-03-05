Watch Now
Weak storms brush by this week

No big storms expected this week, but an unsettled weather pattern will allow weak weather systems to brush by and bring light rain & snow showers at times. Drying out by late week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a slight chance of light rain & snow showers. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain showers overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.

    




    
    
    
