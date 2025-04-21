Weak storms brushing by: Easter Sunday forecast

After a weekend warm-up, a couple of storms look to bring some rain showers across northern Utah for the first half of the week. A front moves in tonight through Monday morning. This will bring light valley rain and mountain flurries through the morning hours, with some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Another weak system brushes by Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The rest of the state will stay dry as temperatures will remain above average.

Salt Lake City:

Monday- Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. High: 64

Monday Night- Mostly clear. Low: 43

Tuesday- Sunny. High: 68