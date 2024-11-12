Watch Now
Weather whiplash; Cold & wet today!

After a warm start to the week, a strong cold front will bring colder, wet weather today. Rain & snow are most likely across the north in the morning, then in the east during the afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & much cooler with snow in the morning, then rain & snow by midday before tapering off in the afternoon. Light accumulation possible on grassy surfaces. Afternoon temps: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clear & cold overnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then becoming sunny by afternoon. High: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Clear & colder.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
