Weekend starts warm, but ends stormy!

The first weekend of May is off to a warm start, but it's not going to stay that way!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and help temps climb well above average today and even higher on Saturday. Great news for any outdoor plans, but take advantage of it before the next storm moves in Sunday.

Valley rain & high elevation mountain snow are expected from late weekend into early next week. On top of that, it's going to get a lot cooler with temps dropping about 25 degrees from Saturday to Monday.

Showers will stick around through Tuesday, but then it'll dry out and warm up by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with showers likely & slight chance of pm t-storms. Highs: Low 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Rainy & cooler with PM t-storms possible. Highs: Low 70s.

