Weekend Warm Up

High pressure builds in for the weekend which will bring sunshine and warmer temps. It doesn't get too warm to pose problems for flooding as another cold front will hit by Tuesday morning.

That next storm will bring rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.