Weekend warm up ahead of another storm

High pressure builds in for the weekend which will bring sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday.

However, some clouds and a slight chance in rain will be in place for Saturday across northern Utah.

The next storm hits overnight Sunday through Monday bringing a chance for some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.