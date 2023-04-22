Weekend warm up ahead of another storm

High pressure builds in for the weekend which will bring sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday.
However, some clouds and a slight chance in rain will be in place for Saturday across northern Utah.
The next storm hits overnight Sunday through Monday bringing a chance for some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.
St. George
Saturday: Mostly. Highs: Mid 70s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.