Weekend warm up ahead of another storm

Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 22, 2023
High pressure builds in for the weekend which will bring sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday.

However, some clouds and a slight chance in rain will be in place for Saturday across northern Utah.

The next storm hits overnight Sunday through Monday bringing a chance for some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

St. George
Saturday: Mostly. Highs: Mid 70s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

