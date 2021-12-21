Welcome to Winter!

Winter officially begins today! High pressure will keep it dry with valley inversions in place. A more active weather pattern will develop later in the week, breaking up the inversions and bringing better air quality. Mainly valley rain and mountain snow is expected by Thursday. As colder air moves in, rain will change over to snow by Friday and become widespread across much of the area.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Patch morning fog. Sunny with haze through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.