Wet moments ahead

Posted at 10:01 AM, May 06, 2023
Scattered rain showers with isolated thunderstorms for northern and central Utah this afternoon. Showers will linger into Sunday morning with improvements heading into Monday.

Another round of rain expected for mid week. Temperatures will remain close to average over the next several days which is good news to slow down the snow melt.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s.
Saturday Night: Showers. Lows: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Morning rain and cooler. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

