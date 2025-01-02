Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet morning for Utah

Posted

A wet and cold to the second day of 2025. Snow coming down in the mountains with the valley seeing more rain than snow. Storms take a break later Thursday into Friday morning. But, Friday night is the start of the next storm for Utah which will continue through the weekend.

Salt Lake City-
Thursday- High of 48 with lots of rain and breezy winds.
Friday- Warmer high of 51 with partly cloudy skies.

St. George-
Thursday- Mostly sunny day with a high of 58.
Friday- Another sunny day with a high of 61.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere