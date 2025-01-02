Wet morning for Utah

A wet and cold to the second day of 2025. Snow coming down in the mountains with the valley seeing more rain than snow. Storms take a break later Thursday into Friday morning. But, Friday night is the start of the next storm for Utah which will continue through the weekend.

Salt Lake City-

Thursday- High of 48 with lots of rain and breezy winds.

Friday- Warmer high of 51 with partly cloudy skies.

St. George-

Thursday- Mostly sunny day with a high of 58.

Friday- Another sunny day with a high of 61.

