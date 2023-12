Wet start to the work week

Northern Utah

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 43. (Heavy Mountain Snow, with 6-12" of additional snowfall above 7,500 ft).

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 48.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A little haze. High 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for rain and snow showers. High 47.

Friday: Rain turning to snow. High 39.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder. A slight chance for a snow shower. High 33.

Southern Utah

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 56.

Monday: Sunny. High near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High near 60.

Friday: Isolated rain showers and partly to mostly cloudy. High 58.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 49.