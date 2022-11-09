Wet Wednesday; Getting colder!

Valley rain/snow and mountain snow could be heavy at times and gradually drift into Eastern Utah as the day progresses.

Strong, gusty winds decrease early in the morning with warnings & advisories for that expiring at 5 am.

Slow-moving storm continues to drift through today bringing widespread cold, wet weather.

Rain will be heavy at times and impact morning commute.

Rain will likely mix with snow late during the commute and then change over entirely to snow mid to late afternoon.

Minor accumulations in valleys, although roads could be slushy on benches for PM drive.

There will be heavy snow in the mountains through tonight but most precipitation ends overnight as the storm pulls away.

Then, temperatures will be very cold behind the storm for the next few days.

There's light at the end of the tunnel as there will be nice weather for Veterans day and weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain will be likely and mix with snow at times. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Rain & snow showers taper off by morning. Colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy late in the day. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.